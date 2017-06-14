Global Ink Additives Market 2017-2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum in the Market is Increased Adoption of UV and EB Curing - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Ink Additives Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global ink additives market to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Ink Additives Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising internet trade and online retail sales. The rising popularity of online trade and e-commerce and the increasing demand for door step delivery of commodities have driven the global ink additives market. With decreasing domestic slack time, owing to dual income families, the demand for home delivery retail sale system is estimated to grow exponentially. Ink additives with different formulations and quality are used for different applications such as in food packaging and printing.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increased adoption of UV and EB curing. The inks that are designed to cure when subjected to UV light are environmentally safe, free of toxic solvents, and emit a low amount of VOC. This reduces the energy consumed for curing by 50% along with a shorter turnover time for printing.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is volatility in raw material prices. The oil and gas industry is one of the principal suppliers of raw materials for the global ink additives market. The fluctuations in the crude oil prices have a severe effect on the prices of the raw material such as wax, affecting the costs of ink additives.

Key vendors



ALTANA

BASF

Evonik Industries

Huntsman International

The Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors



Allnex

Croda International

Dorf Ketal Chemicals

Elementis

Harima Chemicals Group

Honeywell International

Keim Additec Surface GmbH

MÜNZING Corporation

PolyOne Corporation

Solvay

Shamrock Technologies



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by production process



Part 07: Market segmentation by technology



Part 08: Market segmentation by application



Part 09: Market segmentation by geography



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lmwwbd/global_ink





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716