Global $3.91 Billion Hemostats Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecasts, 2014-2025 - Research and Markets

The Global Hemostats Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.91 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

Rapid growth of hemostat clinical practice

Increasing patients pool across the globe

Recent Technological Developments in Hemostats



4 Hemostats Market, By Product Type

4.1 Cyanoacrylate-based tissue adhesives

4.2 Adhesion prevention products

4.3 Tissue Sealants



Fibrin sealants

Protein-based sealants

4.4 Topical hemostats



Gelatin-based topical hemostat

Collagen-based topical hemostats

Thrombin-based topical hemostat

Oxidized regenerated cellulose-based topical hemostat

Combination topical hemostat

5 Hemostats Market, By Geography



6 Key Player Activities



7 Leading Companies



Z-Medica LLC (U.S.)

Vascular Solutions, Inc (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc (U.S.)

Marine Polymer Technologies (U.S.)

Mallinckrodt Plc (U.S.)

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc (U.S.)

Integra Life Sciences Corporation (U.S.)

Greenway Health LLC

Gelita GmbH ( Germany )

) GE Healthcare

Equimedical ( Netherlands )

) Eclinicalworks

C.R. Bard Incorporation (U.S.)

B.Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Advanced Medical Solutions Group (U.K.)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4q6ps9/global_hemostats





