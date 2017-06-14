More than two dozen Diamond Resorts destinations in Europe now offer members, owners and guests unique and family-friendly events to enhance their vacations as part of Diamond Experiences Plus

Diamond Resorts International®, a global leader in the hospitality and vacation ownership industries, announced today that more than two dozen of its resorts across Europe are now offering unique experiences to turn every stay into an unforgettable vacation. From sailing excursions on luxury yachts to historical discovery journeys, winery visits and local brewery tours, each participating resort offers something different to help enhance any getaway.

"We are excited to offer this new program to our members, owners and guests vacationing in Europe," said Michael Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer for Diamond Resorts International®. "The Diamond Experiences Plus program is just another example of how we at Diamond Resorts go above and beyond to deliver unforgettable vacations. We strive every day to provide the perfect experiences and settings for priceless memories, and are always looking for new ways to help our members, owners and guests Stay Vacationed.®"

Experiences offered vary by resort and range from all-day excursions to shorter afternoon adventures. To learn more about the program and for a list of participating resorts, visit DiamondResorts.com/diamond-experiences-plus.

