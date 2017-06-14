According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global programmable logic controller (PLC) marketis projected to grow to USD 17.36 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 6% over the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global programmable logic controller (PLC) market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Programmable Logic Controller Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

A programmable logic controller (PLC) is a controller that facilitates automation and mechanical processes in manufacturing plants and buildings. It is incorporated directly into field devices such as sensors, transmitters, and actuators to bring seamless automation to the factory floor.

Based on the product type, the report categorizes the global programmable logic controller (PLC) market into the following segments:

Unitary PLC

Modular PLC

Rackmount PLC

"Unitary programmable logic units are the most popular products in the global market. They are a type of controller with all components integrated together within a single housing or box says Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research.

The components of a unitary PLC typically include the processor, I/O ports, and a power supply unit. Currently, the popularity of these PLCs is on the decline, due to the raising standard in industrial production, growing demand for higher productivity, and large competitive pressure on market players.

Modular PLCs are expected to grow swiftly through the forecast period and establish themselves as the most popular product segment by 2021. A modular PLC comprises distinct modules that can be coupled together to build a customized controller and meet complex industrial application demands. Modular PLCs are widely used in the automotive sector and is expected to find rapid adoption during the forecast period. Technavio analysts also project the electronics industry's dependence on modular PLCs to bring flexibility in automation during manufacturing of high precision wafers, microchips, and electronic goods.

"Rackmount programmable logic units are expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the global market, due to a high demand from the emerging needs of various industrial applicationssays Bharath.

Rackmount PLCs are also called modular PLCs but are incorporated differently, with its various modules separated by a rack. Rackmount PLCs can be built as a larger system in a less cluttered and uncomplicated manner, with the seamless insertion and removal of modules offering enhanced flexibility for users to managed scaled applications.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Mitsubishi Electric

OMRON

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

