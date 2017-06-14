

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures plunged Wednesday amid a prolonged global supply glut that may worsen despite OPEC's production limits.



'Oil has been weighed down by the market's impatience with the generally slow pace of the global inventory drawdown amid a significant recovery in global oil supplies, particularly from the US,' OPEC said in its June report today.



Right on cue, U.S. crude oil inventories fell last week, but the decline was less than expected, according to the weekly inventories report from the Energy Information Administration.



U.S. stockpiles have dwindled 9 in 10 weeks, failing to support oil futures because of the slow pace of declines. At the same time, there has been an unexpected build in gasoline stocks.



'There was also a sign of slowing energy demand in China, the world's second largest oil consumer, with a recent survey showing April growth in the country's services sector at its slowest in almost a year,' OPEC added.



July WTI oil dropped $1.73, or 3.7%, to settle at $44.73/bbl, the lowest since November.



The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate for the third time in three months despite signs the U.S. economy has cooled off in 2017.



The Federal Open Market Committee voted to raise fed funds to between 1% and 1.25% and will start 'gradual' shrinking of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet 'this year.'



