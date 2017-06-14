SMITHTOWN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- iGambit Inc. (OTCQB: IGMB), announced that Robert Randelman has joined its Senior Advisory Board.

Dr. Robert (Rob) Randelman, Ph.D joins Dr. Benedict S Maniscalco as a member of its Senior Advisory Board effective June 15, 2017. This follows the acquisition of HubCentrix and the CyberCare Health Network Chronic Care Management System. Both companies operate as HealthDatix, Inc.

The goal of HealthDatix is to identify the patient's eligibility for Medicare reimbursed doctor visits to access and assist in the well-being and cultivation of a healthy lifestyle. Additionally HealthDatix will be able to provide an FDA approved, Medicare covered platform, for continuous management of chronic care patients. Our continuous care platform will be tailored for individual care and health management of patients susceptible to chronic illness. This will include CyberCare's wearable medical watch.

The addition of Dr. Randelman to iGambit's Advisory Board brings on a senior executive with strong technical, management and international experience with a record of growth in technically-based businesses. As a company Chairman and CEO/President he drove strategy in M&A, IP Licensing, market expansion and technology development. Efforts that resulted in dynamic growth with P&L responsibility for a company with over $140 million annual revenue, and over 500 employees in 7 countries. He has been successful in developing international markets in Latin America, Europe and China.

Currently, Dr. Randelman is Chief Executive Officer of Trident Science, LLC, a privately held scientific products and consulting company. Prior to his current role, he was the Divisional Chief Executive and Executive Board Member for Halma, PLC. His career has spanned global executive roles in sales, marketing, operations and technology with Ocean Optics, Inc, VeriFone, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Corp and Exxon-Mobil Corp.

Dr. Randelman earned a BS degree in Chemistry/Physics from Ursinus College, as well as Masters and Ph.D degrees in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh University.

Regarding publications and Patents, Robert's credits include: over 20 papers and publications in diverse areas of science, technology and technology management; also, one patent and 12 registered processes, spanning a wide range of technologies.

John Salerno, Chairman of iGambit: "We are very pleased and honored to have someone of Robert Randelman's caliber join our Senior Advisory Board. His management and work experience, together with others that will be joining us, will set a standard by which we deliver excellence in services and technology as we move forward."

About iGambit Inc: iGambit (OTCQB: IGMB) is a fully reporting publicly-held company. We are a company focused on pursuing specific medical strategies and objectives. These objectives have included, among others, the acquisition of medical technology companies with strong growth potential easily recognized in the public arena. We believe that the back-ground of our management, our Board of Directors and our Advisory Board in the medical and technology markets is a valuable resource that makes us a desirable business partner. We expect to work to assume an active role in the development and growth of the new company, providing both strategic guidance and operational support. The management of iGambit believes that it can leverage its collective expertise to help position the combined company to produce high-margin, recurring and predictable earnings and generate long-term value for our stockholders. For more information, please visit www.igambit.com. Information on our web-site does not comprise a part of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document and elsewhere by iGambit are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes, without limitation, the business outlook, assessment of market conditions, anticipated financial and operating results, strategies, future plans, contingencies and contemplated transactions of the company. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to actual results of company operations, or the performance or achievements of the company or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition to any such risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed elsewhere herein, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from those expressed or implied for the forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to fluctuations in demand; changes to economic growth in the U.S. and U.S. government policies and regulations, including, but not limited to those affecting the medical fertility clinic industry. iGambit undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in iGambit Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Bill Robertson

604 837 3835



