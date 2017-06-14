Gooseberry Launches Smart Buckle - a New Device which Adds Health and Fitness Features to Classic Watches

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Upgrade any classic or contemporary watch with an easy to fit high-end fitness and sleep tracker integrated into a buckle

Innovative new global consumer technology company Gooseberry has announced the launch of Smart Buckle, an intelligent watch buckle that rejuvenates and upgrades classic timepieces with advanced Fitness and Sleep monitoring capabilities.

The days of wearing a dedicated fitness band to accurately track movements, calories burned, sleep hours and more have gone forever. Smart Buckle fits easily, quickly and discreetly into the strap of almost any watch - from the classy family heirloom you've inherited through to the cool new designer timepiece.

Smart Buckle, embedded with state-of-the-art motion sensors and software, is elegantly engineered to fit standard 20mm leather, rubber and cloth watch bands and can be easily installed to watches with pin or deployment/steel clasp buckles.

It is also the most accurate activity tracker on the market, is compatible with Apple Health and Google Fit and sports a battery that lasts a week after one quick 60 minute charge.

The device, which launches in August, is available via Kickstarter.

Smart Buckle has been developed by leading entrepreneurs, Shripal Gandhi and Alexei Levene, who created it based on their personal love of watches and recognition of people wanting to keep their personal style while benefiting from the latest fitness technology seamlessly.

Co Founder, Business Development and Partnerships Alexei Levene says, "We saw that there was a gap in the market to bring elements of fitness and sleep tracking to people who want to wear their normal watch. The Smart Buckle brings those features to a watch you already love without compromising your style."

Shripal Gandhi Co Founder, Product and Technology Lead says, "It was a massive design challenge to miniaturise all the electronics into the smallest form factor. It took all our years of experience to do this, while at the same time matching the beauty and contemporary curves of the most stunning watches."

For more information on Smart Buckle and to pre-order visit: http://www.gooseberry.store

Images available here https://www.dropbox.com/sh/t4mt9ifai6qnszz/AAB-DYzLjYBgflAw1epR2JHXa?dl=0

Video available here https://www.dropbox.com/sh/t4mt9ifai6qnszz/AAC_qhYYdY7TBbsNXbFUNOpWa/Video?dl=0

Notes to Editors

About Gooseberry:

Gooseberry is the global consumer technology company behind Smart Buckle, a new device that intelligently upgrades classic timepieces with advanced step, calorie, activity and sleep monitoring capabilities. Gooseberry has been instrumental in creating innovative technologies that are directed to enable understanding of human biology, physiology and daily lifestyles in consumable wear. Headquartered in Silicon Valley and with a team across the globe, the company prides itself on being a conscious organization with ethos rooted in well-being and conscious living on this earth. For more information on Smart Buckle and to pre-order visit: http://www.gooseberry.storeand follow them on Facebook.