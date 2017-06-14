SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. ("ImmunoCellular" or the "Company") (NYSE MKT: IMUC) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws between May 1, 2012 and December 11, 2013, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the June 30, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may do nothing and be an absent class member as well.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, ImmunoCellular issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that ImmunoCellular retained Lidingo Holdings, LLC to publish promotional articles designed to unlawfully promote the Company; and that as a result of this scheme, the market was led to believe that the Company's clinical studies for its product candidate (ICT-107) was going well and the share price was artificially inflated. Upon release of this news, the Company's stock price dropped materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint. On April 10, 2017, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced enforcement actions against numerous individuals and entities, including ImmunoCellular, which engaged in stock promotion schemes.

Lundin Law PC was established by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles devoted to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

