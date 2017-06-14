Global $125 Billion Bioprocess Technology Market, 2025 - Rise in R&D expenditure in Developed Nations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Bioprocess Technology Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Bioprocess Technology Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 13.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $125.71 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Rise in R&D expenditure in Developed nations

Growing count of New Drug Launches

Recent Technological Developments in Bioprocess Technology

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Top 10 Bioprocess Technology Market, By Type



Cell Expansion

Flow Cytometry

Biologics Safety Testing

Cell Line Development

Tangential Flow Filtration

Cell Counting

Virus Filtration

Cell Culture

Pyrogen Testing

Single-Use Bioprocessing

5 Top 10 Bioprocess Technology Market, By Geography



6 Key Player Activities



7 Leading Companies



GE Healthcare

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Lonza Group AG

Merck Millipore

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A

Corning, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Charles River Laboratories

