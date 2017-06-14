Technavio's latest report on the global safety mirrors marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614006001/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global safety mirrors market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global safety mirrors market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product type (convex safety mirrors, flat safety mirrors, and dome safety mirrors) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Safety mirrors are made of made of glass, polycarbonate, steel, stainless steel, or acrylic that and installed for safety and security purposes in residential and commercial spaces. Technavio analysts forecast the global safety mirrors market to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global safety mirrors market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Weatherproof safety mirrors

Cycle-safe, frost free safety mirror

Anti-vandal wall-mounted mirrors

Weatherproof safety mirrors

"The use of weatherproof safety mirrors is catching up to the consumers in the market. Vendors are responding to the rising demand by introducing mirrors that can resist corrosion, abrasion, UV radiation, and chemicalssays Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio.

Weatherproof safety mirrors are designed to withstand high-speed winds and extreme humidity. These mirrors are installed in environments that are constantly exposed to the elements.

Cycle-safe, frost free safety mirror

One of the latest trends moving through the safety mirrors market is the use of cycle-safe frost-free safety mirrors. These mirrors are resistant to condensation and remain free from frost accumulation even during unfavorable weather conditions. Due to the constantly changing climatic conditions, dew and condensation form when there is a rapid drop in the ambient temperature, and a thin sheet of ice collects on the surface of the mirror, which distorts the image reflected on it. To overcome this, vendors are offering frost free safety mirrors to prevent the formation of dew or frost on the surface regardless of the humidity and temperature of the ambient air.

Anti-vandal wall-mounted mirrors

"More consumers of the safety mirror market are opting to use anti-vandal wall-mounted mirrors. These mirrors can be easily cleaned with solvents, even if obscured by spray paint or graffiti. They are used to ensure the safety of individuals in closed spaces such as dark corridors, subways, carparks, and underpasses,says Neelesh.

The anti-vandal wall-mounted mirrors are designed with the aim to assist local authorities, private bodies, public bodies, and local government councils in their efforts to ensure public protection against crime and accidents. The anti-vandal wall-mounted subway mirrors offer a nearly 180° view and can be used in low-light conditions.

Browse Other Reports:

Global Automotive Roller Tappets Market 2017-2021

Global Motorcycle Start-stop System Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Connected Car Platform Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614006001/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com