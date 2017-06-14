WebRTC Market to Reach USD 6.49 Billion by 2022 - Increasing Demand for WebRTC Solutions from SMBs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The WebRTC market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1.04 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.49 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 44.2% during the period 2017-2022. The major drivers in the WebRTC market include webification of communication, increasing demand for WebRTC solutions from SMBs, and demand for secure & robust communication.

The scope of this report covers the WebRTC market by product type, vertical, and region. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Service providers help in implementing WebRTC solutions for the efficient operation and maintenance of any enterprise.

The video calling and conference solution is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The video calling & conferencing solution helps develop overall business efficiency, delivering a unified and improved communications experience.

The healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The landscape of the industry has changed over the past few years, majorly driven by changes in consumer/patient demands and digitalization. This brings in the need for channelized data insights, improved communication, improved data quality, and accurate clinical information consolidated through the deployment of WebRTC solutions.



The WebRTC market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR and also hold the highest market share during the forecast period due to the high internet connectivity, mobile workforce expansion, and increasing adoption of mobile devices. Large enterprises as well as small & medium-sized businesses in the Asia-Pacific countries have begun to acknowledge the importance of WebRTC solutions, and are focusing on the deployment of dedicated WebRTC solutions to facilitate affordable real-time communication and to efficiently serve customer requirements.



AT&T Inc.

Apidaze

Avaya, Inc.

Cafex Communications, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dialogic Corporation

Genband Inc.

Google Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Mavenir Systems, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Plivo, Inc.

Polycom, Inc.

Quobis

Sinch

Temasys Communications Pte Ltd.

Tokbox Inc.

Twilio, Inc.

Vidyo, Inc.

Vonage Holdings Corporation

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Web Real-Time Communication Market, By Product Type



7 Web Real-Time Communication Market, By Vertical

8 Geographic Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



11 Key Innovators



12 Appendix



