HALIFAX, NS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), the award-winning platform for intelligent and personalized marketing in the real world, announced today a grand opening event to commemorate their expansion into Halifax. Mobivity is celebrating their commitment to Halifax as a center for jobs and innovation with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 14, from 4-6PM in their new office located at 1718 Argyle Street, Suite 810. Attendees include a variety of public office and private business leaders in Halifax, as well as the Mobivity leadership team and local employees.

In January 2016, Mobivity -- an Arizona based technology company -- acquired LiveLenz, a Dartmouth, NS based startup with only four employees. Since then, Mobivity has added six local Haligonian innovators to the team, and achieved a big recruiting win by adding Jamil Abou Saleh, PhD, to their Halifax office as Vice President of Data Sciences. Dr. Saleh earned his PhD in Waterloo and left Loblaw, as their lead data scientist, to join Mobivity and head up the Halifax office. "Mobivity is proud to be investing in Atlantic Canada, and is incredibly excited to be contributing to the growing data and tech scene in Halifax," says Mobivity's CEO, Dennis Becker.

In collaboration with local leaders, such as the Halifax Partnership, Mobivity hopes to continue to leverage and promote the excellent base of educated talent in the area.

"Halifax is a thriving city, strategically positioned for global markets and with a highly educated workforce," says Mayor Mike Savage, Halifax. "I am very pleased to welcome Mobivity to the community and the opportunities this will provide for local talent."

"We see great opportunity in the area," Becker added. "Halifax is key to broadening the pool of talent Mobivity can draw upon as our business grows. The diversity in our office geography, especially here in Halifax, let's us draw upon talent, ideas, and innovations that simply wouldn't be possible from one location in isolation."

Halifax joins another Mobivity office in San Diego, CA, and their worldwide headquarters in Chandler, AZ. The diversity of work locations allows Mobivity to capitalize on the unique local talent each community offers, operate efficiently across time zones, and broaden their geographic exposure to partners and customers.

About Mobivity

Mobivity helps restaurant and retail brands grow their business by increasing customer frequency, engagement, and spend. Mobivity's SmartSuite of products -- including SmartReceipt®, SmartMessenger, and SmartAnalytics -- allows brands to unlock the power of customer, employee, and POS data like never before. This creates a closed-loop marketing solution that provides SmartDATA-driven insights, attributions, and validation -- at scale -- to continually adapt and provide more personalized, relevant, localized, and targeted customer communications. Mobivity clients include SUBWAY®, SONIC® Drive-In, Chick-fil-A, and Baskin-Robbins. For more information about Mobivity, visit www.mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

