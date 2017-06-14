Global Building Automation Software Market, 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Building Automation Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global building automation software market to grow at a CAGR of 11.10% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Building Automation Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need of building automation for enhancing business outcomes. Building automation deployed in industrial, residential, and commercial buildings can substantially improve the outcomes of business operations in terms of efficiency, productivity, and cost. In the light of these benefits, building automation has become an integral aspect of businesses these days.
One trend in the market is integration of IoT in building automation system. Traditional buildings are controlled manually, which entails high lead time and operational cost. Similarly, the existing intra-networking between devices suffers from huge disadvantages of limited connectivity due to complex wired or slow wireless technology.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high switching and installation costs. Building automation provides enhanced visibility of energy utilization in a building at a sub-meter level, paving the way for more efficient facility management. Thus, vendors are developing advanced features, better functionality, compatibility features, and innovative technology to improve operational functionality that increases the overall price of the building automation solutions.
Key vendors
- Automated Logic
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
Other prominent vendors
- Advantech
- BuildingIQ
- Cisco
- Control4
- ICONICS
- Mass Electronics (Innotech)
- Trane
- FIBARO
- EUROICC
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product
Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Key Takeaway
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7q8rgp/global_building
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716