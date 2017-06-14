Global Building Automation Software Market, 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Building Automation Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global building automation software market to grow at a CAGR of 11.10% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Building Automation Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need of building automation for enhancing business outcomes. Building automation deployed in industrial, residential, and commercial buildings can substantially improve the outcomes of business operations in terms of efficiency, productivity, and cost. In the light of these benefits, building automation has become an integral aspect of businesses these days.

One trend in the market is integration of IoT in building automation system. Traditional buildings are controlled manually, which entails high lead time and operational cost. Similarly, the existing intra-networking between devices suffers from huge disadvantages of limited connectivity due to complex wired or slow wireless technology.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high switching and installation costs. Building automation provides enhanced visibility of energy utilization in a building at a sub-meter level, paving the way for more efficient facility management. Thus, vendors are developing advanced features, better functionality, compatibility features, and innovative technology to improve operational functionality that increases the overall price of the building automation solutions.



Key vendors



Automated Logic

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Other prominent vendors



Advantech

BuildingIQ

Cisco

Control4

ICONICS

Mass Electronics (Innotech)

Trane

FIBARO

EUROICC

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Key Takeaway



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7q8rgp/global_building

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716