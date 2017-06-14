Smart Governments Market to Reach USD 28.24 Billion By 2022 - Increasing Global Demand for Adoption of Sophisticated & Smart Technologies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The smart governments market size is expected to grow from USD 11.73 Billion in 2017 to USD 28.24 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The major drivers of the market include growing data from multiple sources and increasing global demand for adoption of sophisticated and smart technologies.

The scope of the report covers the smart governments market analysis by solution, service, deployment, and region. The remote monitoring solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the declining cost of sensors which is boosting the deployment of smart solutions across government bodies.

The professional services segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the need of technological consulting, and continuous support and maintenance activities for the deployment of smart technologies.

The cloud deployment segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of cloud services by government agencies to achieve cost benefits, real-time access, and zero maintenance downtime.

As per the geographic analysis, North America is expected to witness a significant growth in the smart governments market during the forecast period due to increased penetration of smart technologies, such as big data, Internet of Things (IoT), analytics, and cloud computing. Moreover, there is an increased spending for the deployment of smart solutions across various government levels in the North American regions.

Abb Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Cap Gemini S.A.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hughes Identification Devices (Hid) Global Corporation

Imex Systems Inc.

International Business Machines (Ibm) Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Opengov

Oracle Corporation

Socrata

Symantec Corporation

UTI Grup



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview And Industry Trends



6 Smart Government Market Analysis, By Type



7 Smart Government Market Analysis, By Deployment



8 Geographic Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



11 Appendix

