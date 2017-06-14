According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global sugar confectionery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% through 2021.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614006004/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global sugar confectionery market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Sugar Confectionery Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The major drivers that will impact the growth of the global sugar confectionery market are the continuous growth in the retail sector; rising disposable income of consumers in emerging economies of APAC, MEA, Eastern Europe, and Latin America; increasing number of new product launches with innovative flavors; and vendors' focus on promotional activities and social media marketing.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's analysts categorize the global sugar confectionery market into six major segments by products. They are:

Hard boiled sweets

Caramel and toffees

Gums and jellies

Medicated confectionery

Mints

Others

The top three segments based on products for the global sugar confectionery market are discussed below:

IT services

A hard candy or a boiled sweet is a type of sugar candy that is prepared from one or more sugar-based syrups like Mylose and Glucomalt by boiling them in a temperature range of 302-356 °F. Hard-boiled sweets include stick candies, lollipops, Bêtises de Cambrai, and aniseed twists. Hard-boiled candies are extremely popular among children globally.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead food research analyst from Technavio, "The global hard-boiled sweets market is driven by the growing retail sector and new product innovations that come with exotic flavors. Besides, sugar confectionery products like hard-boiled sweets are often purchased on impulse and instinct; one can easily find these items near the point of sales and billing counters inside supermarkets, retail stores, and convenience stores

Global caramels and toffees market

Toffees blended with caramel are the second-most popular product segment in the global sugar confectionery market, as this segment had a market share of nearly 22% in 2016. These toffees are prepared by caramelizing sugar or molasses with butter, and occasionally flour is used.

"The rise in gifting trends of sugar confectionery products along with rapid urbanization and hectic lifestyles of consumers are the major drivers of this market. Mars, Mondelez, Perfetti Van Melle, Grupo Bimbo, and Nestlé are the major vendors in the global caramels and toffees market," says Manjunath.

Global gums and jellies market

Gums and jellies, along with pastilles and licorice, form the third-largest product segment of the global sugar confectionery market. In 2016, the segment accounted for 20.64% of the global sugar confectionery market, in terms of revenue. Availability of a diverse range of products will drive the market growth of this product segment during the forecast period.

In the last five years, the gums and jellies segment witnessed the highest number of new product launches in the sugar confectionery market in North America. Due to their high vitamin, mineral, and protein content, gums are popular among health-conscious consumers. Gums and jellies are available in various flavors such as cherry, strawberry, orange, blue raspberry, and cinnamon.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Ferrara Candy Company

HARIBO

Mondelez International

Nestlé

Perfetti Van Melle

Browse Related Reports:

Global Plant Protein Market 2017-2021

Global Pretzel Market 2017-2021

Global Ice Cream Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like food servicealcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic beverages. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614006004/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com