World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder and Jo Carole Lauder Donate State-Of-The-Art Dormitory for Technion Students

Lauder's donation to the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology gives students access to cutting-edge housing facilities

HAIFA, Israel, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, June 13, 2017, leading Israeli government officials and academics came together to celebrate World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder and Jo Carole Lauder's donation of new dormitories at Technion-Israel Institute of Technology. The new Lauder Dormitory Building at the Technion was built with a $5 million donation from Mr. and Mrs. Lauder and will provide hundreds of students with state-of-the-art housing facilities.

Israeli Minister of Education Naftali Bennett, Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav and Technion President Prof. Peretz Lavie joined Mr. Lauder's representative in Israel, Avi Balashnikov, at the inauguration of the new Lauder Dormitory Building at the Technion. The ceremony was held during the annual meeting of the Technion's International Board of Governors.

"My family and I are so pleased that the Lauder Dormitory Building will serve as the home for hundreds of young people who are building the future of the State of Israel and the Jewish People," said World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder. "When we visited the Technion about three years ago, my family and I were struck by the vital role this institution plays in advancing higher education in Israel. I am deeply proud to be among the distinguished group of Friends of the Technion."

"The new dormitories, built through the donation of the Lauder family, will enable students to invest their time and energy in their demanding studies," said Israeli Minister of Education Naftali Bennett. "On this day, we are planting the seeds of a promising future."

"Haifa is a university center where 45,000 students live. The Lauder family's investment in student dormitories is an important and correct investment for the Technion and for Haifa," said Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav. Mayor Yahav went on to praise the Lauder family for their decades of community leadership and philanthropy, calling the family a "cornerstone" of the Jewish People.

"We are delighted and grateful to be inaugurating today the Ronald and Jo Carole Lauder dormitory building on the Technion campus," said Technion President Prof. Peretz Lavie. "This is a great day of celebration for us."

Ronald S. and Jo Carole Lauder donated $5 million to the Technion for the construction of the dorms, part of a stunning complex consisting of four nine-story buildings with 116 apartments and space for nearly 500 residents. The complex, designed by architects Yael and Yaron Granot, will house 408 single students and 40 couples.

