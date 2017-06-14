BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

The only proposals before the meeting were for the re-election of Ms. Margaret Duffy and Mr. Sean Hawkshaw as a director of the Fund. The proposals were carried by a significant majority.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investing at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities. The Fund is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd. and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol - IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc.

(800) 468-6475

investor.query@newirelandfund.com



