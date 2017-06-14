Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 14 June 2017, a director and a number of persons discharging managerial responsibilities have the following interests in TechnipFMC.
The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Thierry Pilenko
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Previously reported grant of 100,000 stock options that was subject to certain performance criteria that were partially met, resulting in the vesting of the option as to 77,300 ordinary shares
|c)
|Currency
|EUR
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: 42.87 EUR exercise price
Volume/No. of Shares: 77,300
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|14 June 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Julian Waldron
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Previously reported grant of 34,000 stock options that was subject to certain performance criteria that were partially met, resulting in the vesting of the option as to 26,282 ordinary shares
|c)
|Currency
|EUR
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: 42.87 EUR exercise price
Volume/No. of Shares: 26,282
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|14 June 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Hallvard Hasselknippe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer President of Subsea Projects
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted stock units subject to certain performance criteria
|c)
|Currency
|EUR
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: 0 EUR
Volume/No. of Shares: 4,000
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|14 June 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Hallvard Hasselknippe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer President of Subsea Projects
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Previously reported grant of 4,000 stock options that was subject to certain performance criteria that were partially met, resulting in the vesting of the option as to 3,548 ordinary shares
|c)
|Currency
|EUR
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: 42.87 EUR exercise price
Volume/No. of Shares: 3,548
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|14 June 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nello Uccelletti
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer President of Onshore/Offshore
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted stock units subject to certain performance criteria
|c)
|Currency
|EUR
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: 0 EUR
Volume/No. of Shares: 16,000
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|14 June 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nello Uccelletti
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer President of Onshore/Offshore
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Previously reported grant of 24,000 stock options that was subject to certain performance criteria that were partially met, resulting in the vesting of the option as to 18,552 ordinary shares
|c)
|Currency
|EUR
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: 42.87 EUR exercise price
Volume/No. of Shares: 18,552
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|14 June 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Arnaud Pieton
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer Executive Vice President of Human Resources
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted stock units subject to certain performance criteria
|c)
|Currency
|EUR
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: 0 EUR
Volume/No. of Shares: 800
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|14 June 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
