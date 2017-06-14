A thorough understanding of the supply chain is essential to making informed decisions about purchases and supplier relationships. By understanding the market, including prices, trends, and potential risks, it is possible to achieve considerable cost savings and seize new opportunities. SpendEdge recently completed several procurement market intelligence studies for prominent organizations in the IT industry, allowing those companies to familiarize themselves with the supplier environment and improve their decision-making processes.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614006148/en/

SpendEdge helps leading organizations and Fortune 500 companies achieve procurement excellence. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Procurement market intelligence study sheds light on global IT peripheral market

The growth of the global IT peripheral market is driven by the number of PC users. A wide spectrum of players providing varied products for PCs and other related devices has created a stiff competition in the market. A leading IT peripheral company recently approached SpendEdge to help them gain insights into the procurement market and other supplier-related issues.

This study provides an in-depth comprehensive analysis of the market and helps organizations gain a complete understanding of procurement best practices by identifying the different areas of improvement. The study identifies cost-saving opportunities and recent demand-supply shifts, key market developments, key category growth drivers, procurement best practices, and strategic sustainability practices specific to the IT peripherals industry.

View the study: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/procurement-market-intelligence-it-industry

SpendEdge helps global IT support service providers identify procurement best practices

The operational activities taking place in an organization through IT support services requires optimization via proactive monitoring, maintenance, protection, and provisioning of IT tools and applications. Being an outsourced business function, IT support services covers five major verticals such as hardware, software, network, storage, and service desk.

A leading global IT support service provider approached SpendEdge for addressing its specific needs related to procurement market intelligence requirements. The study provides a detailed understanding of the category essentials such as service level agreement terms, supplier evaluation criteria, category risk analysis, and sourcing evolution.

View the study: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/procurement-market-intelligence-support-services

Procurement category intelligence study helps in achieving data management efficiency

The rapid growth of structured and unstructured data across the globe has cropped up a need for organizations to acquire and manage storage devices. It is becoming difficult to manage NAS and SAN interfaces, as they entail the use of multiple tools. This has made the organizations shift towards unified storage systems that allow them to manage block and file storage pools in a more efficient manner.

A leading global IT storage industry approached SpendEdge for addressing the challenges that they were facing regarding procurement management, especially in areas like performance management, cost-efficient transformation, adherence to regulations, and ownership of data. The study helped in gathering on-ground insights and expert opinions which allowed the research team to track the latest market trends and developments to offer customized solutions.

Other important things covered in the study includes: information about the different market influencers, key growth drivers, major regulatory framework, best practices to manage supplier bases, clear insights into the risks associated with the category, and an overview of the key competitors' operational and functional capabilities.

View the study: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/category-intelligence-assessment

In addition, SpendEdge recently hosted a webinar on the Top 10 Trends That Are Shaping Procurement Market Intelligence. Get more information about this webinar.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across industries. Our strength lies in delivering actionable insights that help sourcing and procurement professionals get the right information in the right format, without any unnecessary frills. For more information on SpendEdge's services, pleasecontact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614006148/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

https://www.spendedge.com/

hello@spendedge.com