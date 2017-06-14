Global In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2017-2021: Increase in Integration of IFE with In-Flight broadband & Adoption of BYOD Model - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global in-flight entertainment market to grow at a CAGR of 13.12% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global in-flight entertainment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by aircraft (narrow-body, wide-body, and business jet) through the implementation of IFE technology. (IFE hardware, IFE connectivity, and IFE content). The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is advent of broadband connectivity. The growing demand for in-flight connectivity is mainly driven by the significant growth of Internet usage among passengers. Other factors include the growing demand for large business jet cabins and the airlines' provision of offering seat-centric solutions to passengers in premium economy class.

According to the report, one driver in the market is adoption of connectivity solutions in business jets. The statistics and trends related to the adoption of business and private jets reflect a growing market, which is led by the economic recovery in Europe and North America. In the recent years, many private airlines have started to offer enhanced value-added services to their business jet passengers. There have also been substantial investments in the design and development of hybrid technology, which encompasses both ATG framework based on 4G long-term evolution (LTE) and satellite connectivity.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is vulnerability to cyber-attacks. Like many other sectors, the aviation industry has also been exposed to the vulnerability of hacking. The malicious attack on LOT Polish Airlines' website in June 2015 led to substantial disruptions resulting in flight delays and cancellation of numerous flights that grounded over 1,400 passengers. Though these attacks rarely affect the IT systems in aircraft, such incidences yield unreliable situations for passengers and can directly influence their decision about using the airline on for future journeys.

Key vendors



GEE

Gogo

Lufthansa Systems

Panasonic Avionics

Rockwell Collins

Thales

Zodiac Aerospace

Other prominent vendors



digEcor

Lumexis

Visat

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by aircraft type



Part 07: Market segmentation by technology



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Appendix



