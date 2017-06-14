GREENWICH, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: OXLC) (NASDAQ: OXLCO) (NASDAQ: OXLCN) announced today that it has called for redemption and will redeem on July 14, 2017 (the "Redemption Date") all of the issued and outstanding shares (an aggregate of 2,020,179 shares) of the Company's 8.125% Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock (the "Shares"), which is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker OXLCN, for a redemption price of $25 per Share plus $0.07336 in accrued but unpaid dividends per Share to the Redemption Date, for an aggregate redemption price of $25.07336 per Share.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company. It currently seeks to achieve its investment objective of maximizing total return by investing in securitization vehicles which, in turn, primarily invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is unrated or is rated below investment grade.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, unless required to do so by law.

