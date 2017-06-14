APPROACHING DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Catalyst Hedged Futures Strategy Fund and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Catalyst Hedged Futures Strategy Fund ("Catalyst" or the "Fund") (NASDAQ: HFXAX, HFXCX, HFXIX). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between November 1, 2014 and April 28, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the June 27, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased shares of Catalyst during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Catalyst violated federal securities laws by making materially false and/or misleading public statements, and/or failing to disclose material information, to investors. The Fund stated in its Prospectuses, that its objective is "capital appreciation and capital preservation in all market conditions, with low volatility and low correlation to the US equity market." It was eventually revealed that Catalyst made a directional bet that the general equity market would not rise significantly in value in the form of massive option contracts that effectively "shorted" the S&P 500. As these undisclosed risks materialized, the Fund's investors lost hundreds of millions of dollars. Between February 2, 2017 and March 15, 2017, the Net Asset Value of the Fund's Class A, Class C and Class I shares dropped approximately 21%.

