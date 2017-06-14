INVESTOR ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Barrick Gold Corporation and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABX). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between February 16, 2017 and April 24, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the July 10, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased shares of Barrick during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Barrick made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose: that the pipes and safety systems at the Veladero mine were not robust enough to prevent gold-bearing solution spills; that Argentinian authorities would restrict the addition of cyanide to the Veladero mine's heap leach facility and require remedial work; that these developments would impact the production capacity of the Veladero mine; that Barrick's Veladero mine production guidance and total gold production guidance were overstated; and that as a result of the above, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On April 24, 2017, Barrick revised its full year guidance, stating that "[f]ull-year gold production is now expected to be 5.3-5.6 million ounces, down from our previous range of 5.6-5.9 million ounces." Barrick attributed about two-thirds of the decrease to the planned sale of 50% percent of its Veladero mine. The Company also revised Veladero-specific guidance, forecasting full-year production of 630,000-730,000 ounces at Veladero, compared to its previously-issued guidance of 770,000-830,000 ounces. Upon release of this news, Barrick's stock price fell materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

