Global Connected Rail Market to Reach USD 105.4 Billion By 2022: Triggered By Need For Safety, Security & Connectivity While Traveling - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Connected Rail Market - Global forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The connected rail market, in terms of value, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% from 2017 to 2022. The global market is estimated to be USD 77.27 Billion units in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 105.44 Billion units by 2022.
This increase is triggered by various factors, which covers various aspects, like need for safety and security, be connected while traveling, government regulations, increase in population, growing urbanization etc. which leads to demand for high-end technology that results in increase in demand of connected rail.
The report segments the market for connected rail based on rail services type. The connected rail, based on rail services type has been segmented into passenger mobility & services, passenger information system, train tracking & monitoring solutions, automated fare collection system, IP video surveillance, predictive maintenance and among the others. Further connected rail segmented into by rolling stock, the segment includes diesel locomotive, electric locomotive, DMU, EMU, light rail/tram car, subway/metro vehicle, passenger coach and freight wagon. The connected rail again segmented by connected safety & signaling system, includes positive train control, communication/computer based train control and automatic/integrated train control. By region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and ROW), as these are emerging technology market which will propel the overall growth of connected rail market. Nevertheless, few technologies are already taking place in connected rail market, as it is already a growing market, which shows a decent compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.
The CBTC segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in safety and signaling connected rail market, in terms of value, in 2017, whereas, predictive maintenance segment accounts for the largest market share, in connected service connected rail market in terms of value, in 2017. The freight wagon segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in rolling stock connected rail market, in terms of value, in 2017. The rolling stock leads the overall connected rail market, the second largest in the segment are connected services with largest market share, in terms of value, in 2017, followed by safety and signaling system segment which is the third largest segment of overall connected rail market in 2017.
Companies Mentioned
- Abb Limited
- Alstom Sa
- Ansaldo Sts
- Atos
- Bombardier Inc.
- Calamp
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Digi International Inc.
- Ericsson
- General Electric
- Hitachi Limited
- Huawei
- Ibm Corporation
- Indra Sistemas S.A.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp
- Nokia
- Robert Bosch Llc
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens Ag
- Sierra Wireless
- Tech Mahindra Limited
- Thales Group
- Trimble
- Wabtec Corp
- Wipro
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Technology Overview
7 Industry Trends
8 Connected Rail Market, By Services
9 Connected Rail Market, By Rolling Stock Type
10 Connected Rail Market, By Safety & Signaling System
11 Connected Rail Market, By Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
