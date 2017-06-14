Global Connected Rail Market to Reach USD 105.4 Billion By 2022: Triggered By Need For Safety, Security & Connectivity While Traveling - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The connected rail market, in terms of value, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% from 2017 to 2022. The global market is estimated to be USD 77.27 Billion units in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 105.44 Billion units by 2022.

This increase is triggered by various factors, which covers various aspects, like need for safety and security, be connected while traveling, government regulations, increase in population, growing urbanization etc. which leads to demand for high-end technology that results in increase in demand of connected rail.

The report segments the market for connected rail based on rail services type. The connected rail, based on rail services type has been segmented into passenger mobility & services, passenger information system, train tracking & monitoring solutions, automated fare collection system, IP video surveillance, predictive maintenance and among the others. Further connected rail segmented into by rolling stock, the segment includes diesel locomotive, electric locomotive, DMU, EMU, light rail/tram car, subway/metro vehicle, passenger coach and freight wagon. The connected rail again segmented by connected safety & signaling system, includes positive train control, communication/computer based train control and automatic/integrated train control. By region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and ROW), as these are emerging technology market which will propel the overall growth of connected rail market. Nevertheless, few technologies are already taking place in connected rail market, as it is already a growing market, which shows a decent compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.

The CBTC segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in safety and signaling connected rail market, in terms of value, in 2017, whereas, predictive maintenance segment accounts for the largest market share, in connected service connected rail market in terms of value, in 2017. The freight wagon segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in rolling stock connected rail market, in terms of value, in 2017. The rolling stock leads the overall connected rail market, the second largest in the segment are connected services with largest market share, in terms of value, in 2017, followed by safety and signaling system segment which is the third largest segment of overall connected rail market in 2017.

Companies Mentioned



Abb Limited

Alstom Sa

Ansaldo Sts

Atos

Bombardier Inc.

Calamp

Cisco Systems Inc.

Digi International Inc.

Ericsson

General Electric

Hitachi Limited

Huawei

Ibm Corporation

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Nokia

Robert Bosch Llc

Schneider Electric

Siemens Ag

Sierra Wireless

Tech Mahindra Limited

Thales Group

Trimble

Wabtec Corp

Wipro



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Technology Overview



7 Industry Trends



8 Connected Rail Market, By Services



9 Connected Rail Market, By Rolling Stock Type



10 Connected Rail Market, By Safety & Signaling System



11 Connected Rail Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles



