TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- SustainCo Inc. (the "Company" or "SustainCo") (TSX VENTURE: SMS) announces that it has completed the previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $950,000, issuing an aggregate of 6,333,333 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share, to an insider of the Company. The Company received the approval of disinterested shareholders in respect of the Offering. The proceeds of the Offering will be used to help secure a surety facility and general working capital. The common shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month hold.

About SustainCo Inc.

SustainCo conducts its operations through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Clean Energy Developments Corp. ("CleanEnergy") and VCI CONTROLS Inc. ("VCI" or "VCI CONTROLS").

CleanEnergy is a Canadian industry leading geoexchange company that provides heating and cooling solutions for residential and commercial buildings using energy from the earth. It provides a complete energy solution and is able to provide engineering and design, geo installation, equipment and control systems as well as manage the complete project.

VCI is a leading supplier of building technologies and services that improve comfort, safety, energy efficiency, and occupant productivity. It is an industry leader in the development of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI's business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, SustainCo has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, Pembroke, Ottawa, and Vaughan. For more information, visit www.sustainco.ca.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance and other statements that are not historical fact, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Exchange") and securities regulators. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

