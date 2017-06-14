OM Asset Management plc (NYSE: OMAM) announced today that the underwriter of the underwritten public offering that closed on May 19, 2017 has given notice of its intention to fully exercise its over-allotment option by purchasing an additional 2.595 million ordinary shares of OMAM. The shares will be sold at a public offering price of $14.55 per share. The full exercise of the over-allotment option is expected to close on June 19, 2017.

The shares are being sold by Old Mutual plc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, OM Group (UK) Limited. OMAM will not sell any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares.

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC is acting as sole bookrunning manager for the public offering.

Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the public offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014. The prospectus may also be obtained, for free, by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About OMAM

OMAM is a global, multi-boutique asset management company with approximately $249.7 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2017. Its diverse Affiliates offer leading, alpha generating investment products to investors around the world. OMAM's partnership approach, which includes equity ownership at the Affiliate level and a profit sharing relationship between OMAM and its Affiliates, aligns the interests of the Company and its Affiliates to work collaboratively in accelerating their growth. OMAM's business model combines the investment talent, entrepreneurialism, focus and creativity of leading asset management boutiques with the resources and capabilities of a larger firm.

This press release includes forward-looking statements, as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including information relating to the proposed public offering and the proposed Repurchase Transaction. The words or phrases ''will likely result,'' ''are expected to,'' ''will continue,'' ''is anticipated,'' ''can be,'' ''may be,'' ''aim to,'' ''may affect,'' ''may depend,'' ''intends,'' ''expects,'' ''believes,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties and readers should be cautioned that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of the Company is not a guarantee of future performance.

Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including but not limited to those discussed above and elsewhere in this press release, in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 22, 2017, the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2017 and the Company's prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 17, 2016. Due to such risks and uncertainties and other factors, the Company cautions each person receiving such forward-looking information not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligations to update any forward looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

