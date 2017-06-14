Global Smart City Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Smart cities market accounted for US$ 773.19 Bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.08% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025, to account for US$ 3651.49 Bn in 2025.

The smart infrastructure technology has significantly changed over time, and various disciplines such as building automation for facility and emergency response management, building energy optimization, parking management, and in-building communication systems, are now being widely adopted. Furthermore, Green building initiatives have taken up a center stage across many countries, especially across the Europe, North America, and APAC region. Focus on reduction in energy consumption and concerns over proliferation of environmental wastes are the major driving factors for development of smart cities. Transportation is another major growing focus area during the forecast period.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by industry verticals. The geographic segmentation of the report covers six major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) , Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA) . The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By industry vertical smart infrastructure sector accounted for the largest share of the smart cities market in 2015; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is one of the prominent regions in smart cities market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable implementation of smart cities concept in different industry vertical segment. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in IT sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for smart cities. The region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the key players of smart cities market include ABB, Accenture, Cisco, Ericsson, GE, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Schneider Electric and Siemens, among others.



