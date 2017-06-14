According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global wet area mats marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Wet Area Mats Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global wet area mats market into three major end-user segments. They are:

The commercial segment of the global wet area mats market includes swimming pools, water parks, locker rooms, showers, and eyewash stations. The increasing number of swimming pools and water parks has contributed to the dominance of this segment in the global wet area mats market in 2016. Vendors in the market offer wet area mats that have anti-microbial properties and are resistant to chlorine and other harsh chemicals in water.

"The increasing participation of water sports enthusiasts will also have a positive impact on the market as wet area mats will be required for the safety of the participants. Growing opportunities and the provision of water sports infrastructure in developing regions are the key factors that enable the participation of more people in such sport," says Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio.

Industrial end-users predominantly include manufacturing and food processing plants. Increasing focus on worker safety and a healthy work environment have led to the rise in the demand for wet area mats. The increasing number of food manufacturing plants in APAC is expected to contribute to the growth of the global wet area mats market during the forecast period. Apart from food processing, various industries, such as textile mills, paper mills, and foundries, use wet area mats.

The residential segment of the global wet area mats market includes apartment buildings, individual houses, row houses, and residential colonies. The global wet area mats market in the residential sector is expected to grow rapidly. This can be attributed to the increase in the development of residential units with swimming pools and shower rooms, which will trigger the demand for wet area mats. Another key use of wet area mats is in kitchens, where mats can reduce the chances of slipping on wet floors. The increasing awareness among people regarding the benefits of wet area mats is also driving the global wet area mats market.

"Increasing construction activities, especially in APAC, is the key factor that will drive the global wet area mats market during the forecast period. Planned residential constructions, which involves various amenities such as swimming pools will have a major impact on market growth," says Neelesh.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

3M

NoTrax

Wearwell

The Andersen Company

