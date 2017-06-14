Despite shrinking profit margins over recent decades, the US food and beverage industry is still developing, thanks to the adoption of consumer preference changes and newly emerging food trends. Details about the latest overview of the US food and beverage industry, major US food and beverage manufacturers, and new trends in the vegan and vegetarian food sector are some of this week's top stories on BizVibe. BizVibe is the world's smartest B2B marketplace and allows users to discover high quality leads, contact prospects, and source quotes in real time.

Highlights for the food and beverage market in the US

The food and beverage industry in the US makes up around 5% of the country's GDP and 10% of its employment. According to the US Committee for Economic Development, there are over 27,000 food and beverage organizations and businesses in the US employing 1.5 million people, making the market highly competitive.

Emerging trends are changing the food and beverage market in the US today. For example, general food preference in the US is becoming more health-conscious, demanding more natural and organic products. Sustainable food products from environmentally friendly and socially responsible companies are becoming increasingly popular among US consumers. Additionally, the growing demand for food and beverage E-commerce services is also shaping the industry.

BizVibe's list of the top 10 food and beverage manufacturers in the US

The food and beverage market in the US is becoming more competitive as it grows, and the major food and beverage manufacturers in the country are highly influential in the industry. Here's BizVibe's list of the top 10 major food and beverage manufacturers in the US, featuring some of the largest food and beverage manufacturers in the country, such as Conagra Brands Inc., PepsiCo Inc., The Kellogg Company, The Coca-Cola Company, and Campbell Soup Company etc.

Top trends in the vegan and vegetarian food and beverage industry

As vegan and vegetarian diets become increasingly popular all over the world, the market has witnessed some ongoing trends that are shaping the growth of vegan and vegetarian food industry. Many fast-casual restaurants in North America and Europe are offering vegan and vegetarian options, and the number of vegetarian-only restaurants are also soaring.

Additionally, the global meat substitute market-which includes products like tofu, textured vegetable protein, seitan, and others is also booming, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% until 2020, when it will be worth over USD 5 billion.

