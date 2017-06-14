NEWARK, CA--(Marketwired - June 14, 2017) - SMART Global Holdings, Inc. ("SMART") (NASDAQ: SGH), the parent company of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third fiscal quarter, ended May 26, 2017, after the market closes on Thursday, June 22, 2017. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

This will be the Company's first earnings release following its initial public offering which closed on May 30, 2017. As of that date, after taking into account the shares issued in the offering (including shares issued upon the exercise in full of the underwriters' overallotment option and certain warrants that were net exercised in connection with the offering) the Company had 21.6 million shares outstanding, 22.1 million shares on a diluted basis.

Conference Call Details

Dial in US toll free +1-866-487-6452 or US toll +1-213-660-0710 using access code 40977486.

A replay of the conference call will be available until July 22, 2017 at www.smartm.com or until June 29 by calling US toll free +1-855-859-2056 or US toll by calling +1-404-537-3406 and using access code 40977486.

About SMART Global Holdings

The SMART family of companies are global leaders in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions serving the electronics industry with standard and custom products for over 25 years. SMART delivers components, modules and solutions to a broad customer base, including OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile and industrial markets. Customers rely on SMART as a strategic supplier with custom designs, product quality, technical support, a global footprint, and the ability to provide locally manufactured memory products in multiple geographies. See www.smartm.com, http://ir.smartm.com, www.smarth.com or www.smartsscs.com more information.

Investor Contact:

Suzanne Schmidt

Investor Relations for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

(510) 623-1231

ir@smartm.com