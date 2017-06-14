ALTAVE and Airstar Aerospace join forces to lead global market of tethered aerostats

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTAVE - a Brazilian leading developer and manufacturer of aerostat based solutions - and Airstar Aerospace - a French leading designer and manufacturer of stratospheric and tethered balloons, airships and thermal protections for satellites - are proud to announce a partnership with the aim to become major players in the global tethered aerostat market.

To celebrate this partnership, a press conference and signing ceremony will be held on Wednesday 21st June, from 11 to 11:30am at the Paris Air Show , in Airstar Aerospace's booth (PACA pavilion, HALL 4, Booth B78) in the presence of Brazilian and French authorities.

This industrial partnership consists in the introduction of ALTAVE's tactical aerostats and ISR (Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance) solutions to Airstar Aerospace's portfolio, with licensing and certification of these solutions to the European market. As a result, Airstar Aerospace becomes ALTAVE's exclusive European distributor.

Romain Chabert, Airstar Aerospace's managing director, commented: "We are delighted to team up with ALTAVE, which is an innovative company with cutting edge technologies. ALTAVE brings its know-how in elliptical tethered balloons and the Latin American region, while Airstar Aerospace brings its "savoir-faire" in streamlined balloons and European market knowledge."

ALTAVE's strategic execution director Bruno Avena is equally enthusiastic about the partnership: "After successfully deploying our aerostats for the RIO2016 Olympic Games security, we were looking for a strong ally to promote our solutions in Europe. Airstar Aerospace was definitely the best fit, and having them as our exclusive partner for Europe will highly benefit us, as they bring business credibility and knowledge in regulations and of local markets."

"In Europe, we see concrete opportunities to work on anti-terrorism missions, base and border protection, refugee camps and urban public security, as well as new applications segments in which ALTAVE has been successfully introducing aerostat technologies such as telecom operators, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and forestry. Together with Airstar Aerospace we are now aiming to fulfil these markets expectations in Europe", explained ALTAVE's marketing & sales director Leonardo Nogueira.

Summing up, Romain Chabert enthused: "From the first discussions we had at Eurosatory show last year, Airstar Aerospace and ALTAVE recognised the complementarity in their respective product range." Bruno Avena agrees: "On top of a complementary product development strategy, both companies found strong value adherence and similar goals."

"Following the path of Alberto Santos Dumont, the two companies have the ambition to lead the new French-Brazilian aerostat world conquest" concludes Romain Chabert.

