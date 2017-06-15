Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentonline children's and maternity apparel market in MENAreport until 2021. This research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on application (children's apparel and maternity apparel), age group (infants, toddlers, and rest of the children), and price range (mass category, mid-range, premium, and ultra-premium).

"The online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA is projected to grow to over USD 1,500 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 10% over the forecast period. The rise in growth opportunities in developing markets is a key factor boosting the market growth," says Tamal Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for apparel and textile research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The shopping experience has also greatly improved with the increasing adoption of smartphones, rising internet penetration, and improvements in technology. The emerging online shopping platform in MENA is expected to drive the online retail market during the forecast period. This opens a wide array of opportunities to the market vendors who are selling children's and maternity apparel online. The online children's and maternity apparel market is growing steadily in the region, attracting more vendors to penetrate the untapped market. Some retailers are adopting the omnichannel retailing, which is expected to intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.

Top five vendors in the online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA

AliExpress.com

AliExpress.com is the subsidiary of the Alibaba Group, and it is a global retailer which targets on the consumers worldwide. Consumers can order and buy directly from the manufacturers and distributors in China. The company offers a wide variety of products in the maternity wear and children wear categories in different price ranges.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com operates as an online retailer, offering a wide range of products worldwide. It is the largest e-commerce company globally. It offers a wide range of apparel for kids, men, and women.

Jumia.com

Jumia.com is an established e-commerce platform founded in Nigeria, Africa and is an open business-to-consumer (B2C) platform. The company provides a wide range of products under the apparel category for men, women, boys, girls, and infants. It operates in African countries such as Morocco, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Egypt.

Namshi

Namshi is an online shopping platform and a popular shopping site in the Middle East. The company's magazine WALK discusses fashion-related updates to guide its customers. Under the maternity wear category, the company offers tops, shirts, dresses, pants, jeans, jackets, and sleepwear. For children, the company has different segments such as clothes for babies, young children, young adults, and boys and girls.

Souq.com

Souq.com is a leading online retailer offering a wide range of options in apparel for men, women, kids, and babies. It also offers other products under different categories such as electronics, mobile and tablets, perfumes and beauty, sports and fitness, and others.

