Zen Earth and BBC Biochemical Enter Warehousing and Distribution Agreement

CALGARY, Alberta, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BBC Biochemical (BBC) and Zen Earth Corp have entered into an agreement for BBC to provide warehousing, toll blending, and distribution of Zen Earth and BioBlend products. BBC's thirty years of experience manufacturing and distributing medical grade biochemical products and industrial supply services will be diversifying their product inventory with Zen Earth and Bioblend biobased product lines.

"BBC Biochemical is a natural choice for us to partner with and leverage their existing logistics, warehousing and manufacturing capability. BBC's development capabilities allow Zen to scale our North American supply chain in a short period of time. We also intend to utilize our combined expertise to introduce our product lines to International markets where BBC currently have regional distribution centers established" stated Ms. Charity Callahan, Zen Earth Corp President.

BBC is an ISO 9000 approved facility with warehousing capability in over 20 cities in the US and Canada. Zen Earth's access to this supply network provides us with a sustainable, green supply chain that can scale with our projected growth in both commercial and defense sales.

About Zen Earth Corp

Established in 2016, Zen Earth Corp is an Alberta incorporated company, positioned to be a global supply leader in biobased technologies setting the standard for renewable, and ultimately biodegradable products that exceed the competitor's performance. Zen Earth Corp offers a full line of "clean and green" American made and environmentally friendly products. A B2B distributor, Zen Earth retains global rights to the privately branded products and corresponding trademarks, licensing affiliated entities to resell products to their target market.

For more information on Zen Earth Corp, go to our website, blog, or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About BBC Biochemical

BBC has served as a chemical supply company to multiple industries for nearly three decades. Founded with the desire to manufacturer and improve the critical chemical supplies used by clinical and research laboratories, BBC quickly grew into an industry leader in this field and branched into further disciplines. Today BBC Biochemical has multiple manufacturing and shipping locations within the US and BBC products are used in laboratories the world over. Our commitment to Quality, Innovation, and Customer Satisfaction continue to drive growth and improvement.

For further information: Press Contact: Zen Earth Corp: Charity Callahan, President, 1.877.769.7632, charitycallahan@zenearthcorp.com; BBC Biochemical: Adrian Biesecker, President, 1.800.635.4477, adrianb@bbcus.com