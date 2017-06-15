According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global automated truck loading system (ATLS) market is expected to reach USD 2,213.1 million by 2021, growing at a steady CAGR of more than 8%.

This research report titled 'Global ATLS Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global ATLS market is expected to grow due to an increase in demand for automation systems from manufacturers and distributors that handle a high volume of goods. The forecast period will see an increase in their penetration across the globe by usage in industries that deal with standardized products in closed-loop environments and are implementing lean operational strategies involving just-in-time scenarios.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global automated truck loading system market into seven major segments by end user. They are:

Logistics and Transportation industry

Food and beverage industry

Paper industry

Automotive industry

Air freight industry

Cement industry

Others

The top three segments based on end-users for the global automated truck loading system market are discussed below:

Global ATLS market by logistics and transportation industry

A major driver of the industry is the increase in demand from players in the food and beverage industry such as beverage wholesalers, manufacturers, breweries, and bottling plants. These players are increasingly facing tremendous pricing pressure and automating their intralogistics operations at warehouses and distribution centers.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead robotics research analyst from Technavio, "The demand for flexibility, more stock keeping units, and swift returns processing is driving the demand for automation in loading by the e-commerce players that rely on third-party logistics providers significantly

Global ATLS market by automotive industry

Automotive companies are streamlining their production processes to become more lean and flexible in their assembly line operations. They are integrating multiple variant automobile production processes using a single assembly line.

"Companies are increasingly adopting plant automation to achieve their strategic goals. In the automotive industry, automated material equipment is employed to achieve precision and error-free assembly operations," says Raghav.

Global ATLS market by food and beverage industry

Players in the food and beverage industry are automating their material handling processes to ensure that there is less product damage along with high efficiency in their loading processes. With frequent deliveries, production batch sizes which were earlier in the range of 300-500 pallets are now as small as 50-60 pallets.

Another major driver of ATLS in the industry is the consistent effort being made by logistics players to improve cold chains to ensure that the warehousing and distribution of deep-frozen products are efficient and involve lesser waiting times and loss of energy.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Actiw

HAVER BOECKER

Joloda International

Secon Components

The Heico Companies (Ancra Systems)

