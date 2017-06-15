SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of CU Bancorp -CUNB

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of CU Bancorp ("CUNB" or "the Company") (NASDAQ- CUNB-News) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law in connection with the sale of the Company to PacWest Bancorp ("PacWest").

Under the terms of the transaction, CUNB, the parent of California United Bank, common shareholders will receive only 0.5308 of a share of PacWest and $12.00 in cash for each share of CUNB stock they own. The transaction is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter and only values CUNB at only approximately $39.45 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Board of CUNB breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether PacWest is underpaying for the Company. The transaction may undervalue the Company and would result in a loss or no real gain for many CUNB shareholders. For example, shares of CUNB stock traded at $40.00 per share on March 1, 2017 and the price being paid by PacWest is below an analyst price target of $43.00 per share.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC