Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentpackaging market in North America 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, vendors in the packaging market in North America are focusing on expanding their geographic reach in North America and realigning their product offerings to reduce operational costs. They also plan to remain competitive by targeting high-growth segments and by strengthening their financial position.

"A shift from glass and metal packaging to plastic packaging and the introduction of innovative biodegradable packaging resins have altered the market landscape. Therefore, to remain competitive in the market, vendors must develop innovative technologies and must keep abreast of emerging technologies that could have an impact on their product lines," says Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for packaging research.

The competitive environment in the packaging market in North America is expected to further intensify, with an increase in product/service extensions and innovations in technology. Companies with better technical and financial resources can develop products that can make the competitors' products obsolete and non-competitive even before they are launched. In addition, they can help recover R&D and commercialization costs.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Amcor

Amcor supplies a wide range of rigid and flexible packaging products for the beverage, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food, home and personal care, and tobacco industries. Amcor operates through two business segments, namely Amcor Flexibles and Amcor Rigid Plastics.

American Packaging

American Packaging is one of the leading flexible packaging converters in North America. It specializes in industries such as coffee and tea, dry foods, refrigerated dairy, medical, personal care, fresh produce, frozen products, seasoning and mixes, liquids, and hard-to-hold products. The company provides high quality and innovative custom packaging solutions for a broad range of products serving established brands in the market.

Mondi

Mondi is an international packaging and paper group. The company develops innovative consumer and industrial packaging solutions by integrated paper and packaging value chain from managing forests to manufacturing paper, pulp, and compound plastics. Mondi plans on upgrading and providing new capabilities, particularly in its corrugated packaging and North American bags operations.

International Paper

International Paper is segmented into industrial packaging, consumer packaging, and paper and pulp packaging. International Paper is the world's premier manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging. The industrial packaging segment also includes its North American recycling business, which recovers, processes, and sells several million tons of corrugated packaging and paper annually.

Bemis

Bemis manufactures and distributes packaging products worldwide. Its products are mainly sold to customers in the food industry. It also serves other companies in sectors such as chemical, medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, agribusiness, automotive, electronics, construction, and other consumer goods.

