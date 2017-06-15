Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal FinFET technology marketreport. This research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global FinFET technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 42% during the forecast period. The growing implementation of miniaturization of electronic components primarily enables several devices to be fabricated within a given area. This miniaturization has resulted in the scalability of individual device parameters such as line voltage and power dissipation. The planar fabrication technologies, such as MOSFET, have enabled the optimization of one parameter that resulted in unwanted compromises in other parameters.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global FinFET technology market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. As the international players are increasing their presence, the regional vendors are finding it difficult to compete with them in the global market in terms of the quality and price. The competitive environment in this market will further intensify with the increase in product/service extensions, innovations in technology, and M&A.

"Companies with better financial resources and technical expertise can develop products and make the competitor's products obsolete and non-competitive in the global market. Therefore, to remain competitive in the market, vendors must focus on developing new technologies during the forecast period and stay updated with the emerging technologies, which can impact the products," says Raghu Raj Singh, a leadembedded systems research analyst from Technavio.

Top six FinFET technology market vendors

Intel

Intel designs and manufactures advanced integrated digital technology platforms. These platforms consist of microprocessor and chipset that may be enhanced by additional hardware, software, and services. The company sells these platforms to OEMs, online data management system, and industrial and communication equipment manufacturers in the computing and communications industries.

TSMC

TSMC is the largest pure-play semiconductor foundry business, manufacturing 8,941 products using 228 different technologies for 470 customers in 2015. The company does not design, manufacture, or market the semiconductor products under its brand name.

Samsung

The company has numerous affiliated businesses, most of them are united under the brand Samsung. In addition, the company separately oversees three independent divisions, which are customer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions.

GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries is a leading full-service semiconductor design, development, and fabrication company. It combines the manufacturing expertise, innovative technologies, and industrial insights to position the customers as leaders in the market.

SMIC

SMIC provides IC and technology services on process nodes that range from 0.35µm to 28nm. SMIC has its marketing and customer service offices in the US, Europe, Japan, and Taiwan and a representative office in Hong Kong.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm designs and markets wireless telecommunications products and services. In December 2016, Qualcomm begins sampling the 10nm FinFET centriq 2400 processor with 48 cores.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

