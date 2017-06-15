June 14, 2017: Filo Mining Corporation (TSX-V: FIL) (NASDAQ First North: FIL) ("Filo Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2017 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") held today were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting earlier today are set out below.Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld --------------------------------------------------------------------- Lukas H. Lundin 20,680,963 99.99% 1,621 0.01% --------------------------------------------------------------------- Alessandro Bitelli 20,677,254 99.97% 5,330 0.03% --------------------------------------------------------------------- C. Ashley Heppenstall 20,680,804 99.99% 1,780 0.01% --------------------------------------------------------------------- Paul McRae 20,677,254 99.97% 5,330 0.03% --------------------------------------------------------------------- Pablo Mir 20,323,552 98.26% 359,032 1.74% --------------------------------------------------------------------- Wojtek A. Wodzicki 20,654,209 99.86% 28,375 0.14% ---------------------------------------------------------------------In addition, shareholders received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2016 and approved all of the other resolutions put forward at the Annual General and Special Meeting, namely:1.

About Filo MiningFilo Mining is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds a 100% interest in the Filo del Sol Project on the border of Argentina's San Juan Province and Chile's adjacent Region III. Filo Mining is listed on the TSX-V and Nasdaq First North Exchange under the trading symbol "FIL". Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North.Additional InformationThis information is information that Filo Mining Corp. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on June 14, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time.On behalf of the board of directors of Filo Mining,Wojtek Wodzicki, President and CEO, Filo MiningFor further information, please contact: Sophia Shane, Investor Relations (604) 689-7842.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.Attachment:https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635271