SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Zoosk, Inc. today announced that Kelly Steckelberg, Chief Executive Officer and President, has decided to leave the company for personal reasons, effective June 14, 2017. Mike Hodges, a member of Zoosk's Board of Directors and an early investor in the company, will be the interim CEO while a search for a permanent CEO is conducted.

"Kelly has been instrumental in Zoosk's recent successes and the company is on track to achieve year-over-year growth of both revenue and profit margin. We wish her well in her future endeavors," said Mr. Hodges. Ms. Steckelberg stated that "I enjoyed my time at Zoosk and wish the company continued success."

About Zoosk

Zoosk is a leading online dating company that learns as you click in order to pair you with singles with whom you're likely to discover mutual attraction. Zoosk's Behavioral Matchmaking™ technology is constantly learning from the actions of more than 40 million members in order to deliver better matches. Zoosk is a market leader in mobile dating. Available in over 80 countries and translated into 25 languages, Zoosk is a global online dating platform.

