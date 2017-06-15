Also receiving votes for the Pro Butkus Award: Sean Lee, Dallas Cowboys; Von Miller, Denver Broncos; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; Whitney Mercilus, Houston Texans. Luke Kuechly won the previous two pro Butkus Awards in 2015 and 2014.

The 2016 collegiate Butkus Award was presented to Reuben Foster of Alabama who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers. The 2016 high school Butkus Award went to Dylan Moses of IMG Academy in Florida who is now with the University of Alabama.

The 2017 Butkus Award selection process begins Monday, July 17, with presentation of the collegiate and high school watch lists.

The Butkus Award® began as a collegiate honor in 1985 and is one of the nation's premier college football awards. It was expanded in 2008 to honor linebackers at three levels of play, while serving as an educational vehicle for the I Play Clean' initiative which encourages teens to eat well, train hard, and play with attitude instead of using performance-enhancing drugs. The 51-person Butkus Award® selection committee is comprised of football coaches, recruiters, talent scouts and journalists who study football talent yearlong. Selectors and selection criteria are posted at www.thebutkusaward.com.

