TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Rubicon Minerals Corporation (TSX: RMX)(OTC PINK: RBYCF)("Rubicon" or the "Company") announces that that all resolutions were passed at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario.

The voting at the Meeting was conducted by a show of hands and all resolutions were approved. Had a poll been taken, the detailed results of the votes cast by proxy in respect of the election of the directors is set out as below. At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 5, 2017 were elected as directors of the Company.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Percentage of Number of Favourable Favourable Votes Director Votes Cast by Proxy Cast by Proxy ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Julian Kemp, BBA, CPA, CA, C.Dir 45,025,243 95.33% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daniel Burns, J.D., MBA, CPA, CMA, ICD.D, A.C.C 47,226,191 99.99% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter Jones, P.Eng 47,225,298 99.99% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- George Ogilvie, P.Eng 47,226,412 99.99% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dr. David Palmer, P.Geo 41,483,703 87.83% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

In addition, shareholders appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and approved the amended stock option plan and unallocated entitlements.

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Rubicon Minerals Corporation

Rubicon Minerals Corporation is an advanced exploration company that owns the Phoenix Gold Project, located in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Additionally, Rubicon controls over 280 square kilometres of prime exploration ground in Red Lake and more than 900 square kilometres of mineral property interests in the emerging Long Canyon gold district that straddles the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. Rubicon's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (RMX) and the OTC markets (RBYCF). For more information, please visit our website at www.rubiconminerals.com.

RUBICON MINERALS CORPORATION

George Ogilvie, P.Eng., President and CEO

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

