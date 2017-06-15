According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the aseptic packaging market in Europeis projected to grow to USD 14.73 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Aseptic Packaging Market in Europe 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Aseptic packaging consists of the filling of sterilized perishable items in pre-sterilized packages made of rigid and flexible plastics, metal, and other materials in a sterile environment. The healthcare products, beverages, and food industries are the key end-users of aseptic packaging in Europe.

Based on the type of packaging, the report categorizes the aseptic packaging market in Europe into the following segments:

Aseptic bottles

Aseptic vials and ampoules

Aseptic prefilled syringes

Aseptic carton

Aseptic bags and pouches

Other aseptic packaging products

The top three revenue-generating packaging segments in the aseptic packaging market in Europe are discussed below:

Aseptic bottles

"The aseptic bottles segment holds the largest share of the European aseptic packaging market, and is expected to grow swiftly due to the growing demand for easy-to-handle and shock resistant bottlessays Shakti Jakhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for packaging research.

The aseptic bottles are also known to provide a shelf-ready appearance for the product, which further boosts their popularity. The market segment is expected to grow because of technological innovations, such as hot filling of products in PET bottles and aseptic cold filling in PET and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) boxes and bottles.

Aseptic vials and ampoules

The aseptic vials and ampoules market in Europe is expected to reach a value of USD 2.28 billion by the end of 2017 and continue to grow swiftly through the forecast period. Vials or ampoules are small hermetically sealed vessels or bottles made of glass or plastic used to stock medicines in liquid or powder form.

Vials and ampoules can be either single dose or multidose, their usage depending upon the application area. Currently, the trend of adopting plastic over the glass as the raw material is creating an impact on the market, due to issues such as breakage and delamination that is inherent to glass vials and ampoules.

Aseptic prefilled syringes

"Aseptic prefilled syringes occupied nearly a fifth of the packaging market in Europe. It is expected to slightly increase its market shares by 2021, driven by the demand for affordable, accurate, and safe parenteral containerssays Shakti.

Pharmaceutical companies are viewing prefilled syringes as the most appropriate way of selling injectable products. This is because the wide scope of the syringe application and its ability to meet the customers' requirements. The demand is driven by an uptake in the number of self-injecting patients and the development of biologic drugs.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Amcor

Bemis

DuPont

Reynolds Group Holdings

Tetra Laval

