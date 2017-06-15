Lauren Santo Domingo and Johanna Ortiz are Star Guests at 5th Edition of Who's On Next México

WhosOnNextMX MEXICO CITY, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- This June 14th Vogue will be getting all dressed up to attend the awards ceremony for winners of the 5th edition of Who's On Next, with the presence of two judges who have made their mark in the fashion industry: Lauren Santo Domingo, founder of the successful platform Moda Operandi, and Colombian Pink Filosofy designer Johanna Ortiz.

Photo -http://www2.prnewswire.com.br/imgs/pub/2017-06-14/original/3644.jpg

Since it started five years ago, Who's On Next has managed to bring together more than 200 designers, underscoring the importance of this platform and Vogue's commitment to national design.

The platform has helped to strengthen the talent of our previous winners, and is the only one to offer an annual cash prize of half a million pesos for the fashion design winner, while in 2017 an additional prize of 100,000 pesos will be added to the first place award in the accessories category.

Lobo Shoes, Sophie Simone, Jesús Giles, Ãngela Reyna and Mancandy are the finalists in the fifth edition of Who's On Next México presented by Cadillac.

"This award is not important because of the monetary value that goes with it, but rather because it makes it possible to access an unforgettable experience and receive solid guidance from genuine experts. Today we've got to support Mexico, and its industries and fashion should be no exception. Vogue supports the industry, with its 7 million followers of these designers throughout the region," notes Vogue Editorial Director, Karla Martínez de Salas.

Who's on Next is a platform of international renown, which consists in discovering the fashion creators who will be taking over at the world's leading runways, and whose talent and vision of the future will make them into the ones Vogue will be backing in Mexican design.

"This is the only platform inMexico with international weight, considering that it is celebrated in a number of countries where Vogue has a presence. In the last 5 years, more than 200 designers have signed up to compete for the dream of being recognized and supported by Vogue, and for taking home the most coveted award in fashion," added Eva Hughes, CEO and General Manager of Condé Nast México and Latinoamérica.

This year, to celebrate the 5th edition of this major platform, in an alliance with Spotify under VogueEscucha ['Vogue is listening'], Vogue has launched an unbeatable playlist from Vogue Who's on Next in which the editorial staff of the Bible of Fashion has taken part.

Listen to the playlist specially prepared for this event by the whole team at Who's On Next México, and follow coverage of our event on social networks under hashtag WhosOnNextMx

https://open.spotify.com/user/voguemexlatam/playlist/3GFpneh48iMCrdQ0QQuslB

Contact: Condé Nast México and Latinoamérica - Mexico (Headquarters): Phone: (55) 5062 3710, Fax: (55) 5062 3727; Miami: Phone: (305) 371 9393 Fax: (305) 371 9392; Colombia: Phone: (1) 744 7853

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lauren-santo-domingo-and-johanna-ortiz-are-star-guests-at-5th-edition-of-whos-on-next-mexico-300474344.html