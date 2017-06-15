QUOINE Launches Fully Digital Crypto-Only Platform, Offers Negative Fees to Attract Liquidity

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fintech firm QUOINE has launched a fully digital cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform called QRYPTOS, exclusively for cryptocurrency trading in beta version. QRYPTOS is currently in beta desktop version at www.qryptos.com. Developed to meet the trading needs of a growing professional and retail market, QRYPTOS was designed to make cryptocurrency trading convenient and efficient for everyone from the novice investor to corporate clients. QUOINE is committed to being the safest exchange in the world, with asset protection and secure trading across all its platforms, which are of the highest priority to customers. All operational processes on QRYPTOS are fully compliant with global Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) standards.

QUOINE will deploy its best-in-class trading engine powering their current Bitcoin exchange and trading platform, QUOINEX, to deliver the same high trading performance for QRYPTOS. Customers can sign up for beta trial today and enjoy powerful trading features such as:

Efficient trade execution with QUOINE's superior matching engine, capable of processing close to one million transactions per second

Analysis tools including trend indicators, live charts, and essential charting tools, free for QRYPTOS customers

A secure trading platform that uses multi-factor authentication, dedicated private servers, and Bitcoin multisig wallets placed in an off-line cold storage

The current cryptocurrency market is worth over USD100 billion today, with more than 700 cryptocurrencies in existence. Listed cryptocurrencies on QRYPTOS include some of the largest cryptocurrencies in the market such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Ethereum (ETH), Zcash (ZEC), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC), and Monero (XMR), with more to be added soon.

"We are excited to launch a digital first cryptocurrency exchange to support the rapidly growing use of cryptocurrencies in the global FinTech ecosystem," stated Co-Founder and CEO of QUOINE, Mike Kayamori. "As part of our fully digital service, customers do not need to open a bank account to start trading on QRYPTOS. Instead, they can use their digital currency wallet. This expands our offering of cryptocurrencies to customers who are searching for other attractive alternative asset classes for trading or investment of their Bitcoin."

"We've combined over 200 years of fintech experience from finance, trading and engineering talent to develop a secure, liquid and transparent exchange that provides the highest security measures and superior execution capability, on par with the standards of large global financial institutions," said Mario Gomez-Lozada, Co-Founder and CTO of QUOINE. "At our core, we are a customer-driven technology company that puts the safety of customers' assets first on a market leading trading platform."

To attract liquidity, QRYPTOS currently has an attractive incentive structure in place for market makers. For every market trade completed by market makers, they will be rewarded with 50% of the taker fee collected by QRYPTOS. The taker fee is fixed at a competitive rate of 0.15%.

QUOINE is a leading global fintech company that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, QUOINE combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers. More information is available at www.quoine.com

In 2014, QUOINE launched Quoine Exchange, now known as QUOINEX, which became one of the largest Bitcoin exchanges in the world by transaction volume. QUOINE offers powerful trading features, a sophisticated user dashboard, and secure regulatory compliance to individual and corporate customers. QUOINEX provides trading services for Bitcoin and fiat currency pairs in Japanese Yen, US Dollar, Chinese Renminbi, Euro, HK Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso, Indian Rupee, and Australian Dollar. QUOINEX has exceeded USD12 billion in transactions in the past two years. More information can be found at www.quoinex.com

