

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has fallen lower in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 70 points or 2.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,130-point plateau and is expected to be rangebound again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower following the FOMC rate decision and a tumble in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and roughly flat and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials and properties, while the oil companies were mixed.



For the day, the index slid 23.07 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 3,130.67 after trading between 3,125.35 and 3,149.17. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 7.09 points or 0.38 percent to end at 1,852.79.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.29 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.27 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged, Vanke tumbled 2.95 percent, Gemdale plummeted 4.34 percent, PetroChina added 0.13 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 1.16 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday before ending mixed after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate for the third time in three months despite signs the U.S. economy has cooled off in 2017.



The Dow rose 46.09 points or 0.2 percent to 21,374.56, while the NASDAQ fell 25.48 points or 0.4 percent to 6,194.89 and the S&P 500 eased 2.43 points or 0.1 percent to 2,437.92.



The Federal Open Market Committee voted to raise fed funds to between 1 and 1.25 percent and will start gradual shrinking of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet this year.



The Fed still expects inflation to reach the 2 percent target next year, and the economy is expected to grow at the same pace of around 2 percent for the next three years. As such, the Fed expects to begin implementing a balance sheet normalization program this year.



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted an unexpected drop in retail sales in May, while the Labor Department saw a modest decrease in consumer prices in May amid a steep drop in energy prices.



Crude oil futures dropped to their lowest since November after OPEC warned the global supply glut may worsen. July WTI oil dropped $1.73 or 3.7 percent to $44.73/bbl, the lowest since November.



