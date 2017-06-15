Cochlear Implant Market 2017-2021 Size, Trends and Forecasts Research Now Available at MarketReportsOnline

PUNE, India, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report 'Global Cochlear Implant Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021)', provides analysis of the global cochlear implant market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth of the industry. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the cochlear implant market of the US, including market by value, by segments, etc.

Company Coverage: Sonova Holding AG, William Demant, Cochlear Limited & MED-EL

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global cochlear implant market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global cochlear implant market can be divided into on the basis of the type of fitting and end user. On the basis of the type of fitting the market can be sub segmented into unilateral and bilateral implantation. On the basis of end use, the market can be divided into adults and pediatrics.

The global cochlear implant market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period 2017-2021. The global cochlear implant market is supported by various factors such as increasing aging population, rise in product customization and benefits of cochlear implants in comparison to conventional hearing aids. However, low adoption of cochlear implants in the US, high cost of cochlear implants and the technical issues associated with them are some of the challenges faced by the market.

Expanding insurance coverage in the US, introduction of rechargeable sound processors and cochlear implants based on TEABM technology are some of the latest trends in the global cochlear implant market.

William Demant, Sonova Holding AG, Cochlear Ltd and MED-EL. are some of the key players operating in the global cochlear implant market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Cochlear Implant: An Overview

2.2 Benefits and Risks of Cochlear Implants

2.3 Selection of a Cochlear Implant

2.4 Steps for Cochlear Implantation

2.5 Cochlear Implant Market Segments

3. Global Hearing Care Market Analysis

3.1 Global Hearing Care Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Hearing Instrument Market: An Analysis

4. Global Cochlear Implant Market Analysis

4.1 Global Cochlear Implant Market: An Analysis

5. Regional Analysis

5.1 The US Cochlear Implant Market: An Analysis

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.2 Challenges

6.3 Market Trends

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Cochlear Implant Market by Players

7.2 Global Cochlear Market Players Comparison

8. Company Profiling

