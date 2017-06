CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co.(BA) received a $5.8 billion order for its 737 Max jets from China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd.



The order is for 50 single-aisle jets, which will be delivered through 2023, China Aircraft Leasing said. The transaction is the company's first purchase from Boeing and the final price will be arrived after discussions on discounts that are customary in the industry.



