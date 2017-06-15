SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Rightside Group, Ltd. - NAME

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Rightside Group, Ltd. ("Rightside" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NAME - News) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law in connection with the sale of the Company to Donuts Inc. ("Donuts").

Under the terms of the transaction, Rightside shareholders will receive only $10.60 in cash for each share of Rightside stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Board of Rightside breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether Donuts is underpaying for the Company. The transaction may undervalue the Company and would result in a loss for many long term holders of Rightside stock. For example, shares of Rightside stock traded at $12.00 per share on July 25, 2016 and an analyst has set a price target for Rightside at $11.50 per share.

If you own shares of Rightside stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may contact the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC.

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits.

