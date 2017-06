BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - At the annual general meeting, Air Berlin plc.'s (AIBEF.PK) Chief Executive Thomas Winkelmann said that the airline expects difficult 2017, but it targets positive earnings before interest and tax or EBIT in 2018.



