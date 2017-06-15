TUCSON, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: ABCE) announced today that they have signed an agreement with Perfectly Green Corporation (PGC) of Plano, Texas to sell and install a unique solar powered air conditioning system called the "Smart Frog" that has world wide applications. ABCO will be representing the "Smart Frog" (For On or Off Grid) system in Arizona, New Mexico and Western Texas, an area containing over 10,000,000 people and one of the highest concentrations of both solar and air conditioning use in the nation.

"We are extremely fortunate to have earned the privilege of being involved in the market development for this residential and commercial air conditioner system. This product can be operated from solar panels, electricity from the grid or from its self-contained gas-powered generator. The system can blend all three sources of power and simultaneously perform demand response and load shedding. With any power supply, this air conditioner achieves an outstanding 23 seer rating and provides peak power cost reduction (load shedding) with its gas generator. Our customers will never be without power or cooling even with grid failure. Customers have been asking us for years if they can cool their homes with solar and now we have the answer they want to hear," said Charles O'Dowd, President of ABCO Energy.

Perfectly Green Corporation is the developer and patent holder on these remarkable product lines. After eight years and millions of dollars in research and development expense, PGC has received patents, ETL approvals (equivalent to UL) and municipal permits resulting in a high level of excitement in the industry. This excitement is evident as PGC has signed over 100 dealers in 27 states. These dealers have already placed more than $5,000,000 in purchase orders with PGC before the product was ready for shipment. This is the first revolutionary new residential air conditioning product to be introduced in the USA in over 50 years.

The ABCO Energy Arizona sales territory contains more than 200,000 HVAC dealers (per AZ Registrar of Contractors) and more than 2,700,000 homes and 2,500,000 businesses with an estimated 35% using Air Conditioning. The natural attrition of air conditioners and new construction will settle into a steady market for ABCO in this region. ABCO's focus on this product should be very rewarding in the short and long term.

